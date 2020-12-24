Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

