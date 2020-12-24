Barclays Raises Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $275.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $220.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLM. Truist lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.78.

Shares of MLM opened at $273.79 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $287.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.66 and a 200-day moving average of $235.39.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

