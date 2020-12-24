Beacon (BECN) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Beacon has a total market cap of $8,293.17 and approximately $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Beacon has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00140017 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

