Beaxy (BXY) Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,855.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00319230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

