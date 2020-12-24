Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.91

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.91 and traded as low as $4.10. Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 1,873,364 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of £28.61 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Davies acquired 88,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,664 ($3,480.53).

About Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.