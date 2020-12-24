BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) (TSE:HBU) Shares Down 1.7%

BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) (TSE:HBU)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.95 and last traded at C$12.96. 9,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 41,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.63.

