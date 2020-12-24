BidaskClub Downgrades Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Sell

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CVGW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $209,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

