BidaskClub Downgrades Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Sell

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.26.

Shares of CB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.06. 931,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,990. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average is $131.63. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

