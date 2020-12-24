BidaskClub Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Luxfer stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 60,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,961. The company has a market cap of $438.36 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

