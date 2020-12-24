BidaskClub Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Buy

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NOVT traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.93.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

