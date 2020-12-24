BidaskClub Downgrades Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) to Buy

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

NYSE:PH opened at $269.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $280.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,336,000 after buying an additional 114,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,744,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,681 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

