BidaskClub Lowers AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Sell

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $97.24. 742,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,259 shares of company stock worth $8,442,548. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $427,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 87,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.