BidaskClub Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Navient by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

