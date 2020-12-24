BidaskClub Lowers Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Sell

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.