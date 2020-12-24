BidaskClub Upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Strong-Buy

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $270.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.90 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $2,782,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $12,194,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total value of $80,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,971.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,646,979 shares of company stock valued at $638,210,923. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

