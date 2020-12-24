BidaskClub Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.20.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.04. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $101.44. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 795,486 shares of company stock valued at $64,960,209. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

