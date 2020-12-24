BidaskClub Upgrades Genpact (NYSE:G) to “Hold”

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

NYSE:G opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 30.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,299,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,002,000 after purchasing an additional 232,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,002,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $172,774,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 18.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,025,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,014,000 after acquiring an additional 639,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

