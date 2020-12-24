BidaskClub Upgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to “Buy”

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE:MXL opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 528,670 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

