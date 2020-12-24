BidaskClub Upgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

VYGR stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $15.17.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

