(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $584.75

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $584.75 and last traded at $584.75, with a volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.23.

Get (BIO.B) alerts:

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. (BIO.B) had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter.

About (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for (BIO.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BIO.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.