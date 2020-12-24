Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) versus China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.93% 5.69% 1.19% China Green Agriculture -54.87% -41.08% -33.24%

Volatility and Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and China Green Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.27 $3.36 million $0.09 63.56 China Green Agriculture $249.24 million 0.07 -$136.75 million N/A N/A

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Green Agriculture.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioceres Crop Solutions and China Green Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats China Green Agriculture on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, Lebanon, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres LLC.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It also develops, produces, and markets fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 1,959 regional distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to various countries, including India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

