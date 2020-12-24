BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. 655,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,369. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

