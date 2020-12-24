Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) dropped 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Bioxytran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIXT)

Bioxytran, Inc, an early stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for the treatment of patients with ischemia of the brain resulting from a stroke or the blockage of the blood vessels to the brain.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Bioxytran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioxytran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.