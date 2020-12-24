BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0029

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $751,183.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,282.24 or 0.99736829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00020823 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.