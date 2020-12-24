Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $90,104.24 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,325,474 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

