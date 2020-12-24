Bitcoin Cash ABC Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.02 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.20 or 0.00065631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $282.26 million and $3.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.18 or 0.01235880 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00274293 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

