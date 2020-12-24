Bitcoin Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.16 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $6.16 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $283.63 or 0.01220588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,236.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00064755 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00275713 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

