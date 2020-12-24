Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Up 34.6% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $11,222.24 and approximately $66,233.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00140005 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003928 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.