Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,278.69 or 1.00026853 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,324.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020681 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00404869 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00571759 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00149923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

