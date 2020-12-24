BitSend (BSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,152.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $88,675.58 and approximately $3,152.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1,318.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00401534 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027346 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000063 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.28 or 0.01416575 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,419,225 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

According to CryptoCompare,

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

