BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

