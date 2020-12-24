BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,627 Shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,699,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Standard AVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Standard AVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS STND opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

