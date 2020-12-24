BlackRock Inc. Purchases 31,832 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.73% of China Yuchai International worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

CYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CYD stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $672.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.