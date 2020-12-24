BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMXF opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

