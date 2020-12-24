BlackRock Inc. Sells 80,086 Shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,523,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.43% of Rockwell Medical worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 17.9% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

RMTI opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 146.49%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $308,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

