BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $993,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

