Blake M. Grams Sells 5,300 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake M. Grams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46.

TTC opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Toro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

