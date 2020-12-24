BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,343 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,377 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

