Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $32.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an accumulate rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,874,965 shares of company stock worth $161,237,227. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 641,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

