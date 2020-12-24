Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Reaches $2.10 on Top Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00008960 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $79.62 million and approximately $170,611.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00674975 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00151301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00373206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00094988 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

