BMO Capital Markets Raises Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) Price Target to $22.00

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

EQX stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $28,050,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,731,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,129 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 35.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,881,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,910 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $12,510,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,621,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

