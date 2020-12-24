Bonfida Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Bonfida token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded flat against the dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com.

Bonfida Token Trading

Bonfida can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonfida should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonfida using one of the exchanges listed above.

