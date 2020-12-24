Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.33

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.33 and last traded at C$43.30, with a volume of 504692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,438.39.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6386504 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

