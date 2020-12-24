BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BOX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $951,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

