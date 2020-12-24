Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Get Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) alerts:

Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale supply of drilling fluids and chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem Corp. (BRY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.