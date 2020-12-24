Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 31.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

