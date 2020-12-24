Bridgetown (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 1,661,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 543,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Bridgetown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

