Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,457,000 after buying an additional 551,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 999.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,153 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 20.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Albany International by 339.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE AIN opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $79.91.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.