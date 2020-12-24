Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,435 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,834 shares of company stock worth $20,550,976. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

