Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,035 Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 65.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 884 shares of company stock valued at $154,110 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAND opened at $176.07 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -163.03, a P/E/G ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

